The city of Apalachicola has issued a city-wide burn ban.
The City, in conjunction with the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department declared a state of emergency allowing for the burn ban within the city limits.
The burn ban includes outdoor fires that have not been specifically approved by the Florida Forest Service.
That includes bonfires, campfires and the burning of yard debris.
It also includes “open flame” barbecue grills like charcoal grills.
Gas grills are not included in the ban.
The burn ban took effect at 4:30 Thursday afternoon and will remain in effect for 7 days unless the area gets some appreciable rainfall.
It is possible the ban could also be extended if there is no rain in the next week.
Franklin county has not received any significant rainfall in recent weeks, putting the county at moderate risk for wildfires.
