The red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico will be open this weekend.
Red snapper fishermen get 6 additional days of fishing this month and will be able to target red snapper for the next 3 weekends.
Private recreational anglers can harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters.
State for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up as Gulf Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements.
You can sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
State for-hire operations must have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on their license to target red snapper and other reef fish in Gulf state waters.
This can be done at no cost at a local tax collector’s office.
