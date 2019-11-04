A Franklin County high school student was arrested on Halloween after threatening to “shoot up” the Franklin County School.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after an investigation in collaboration with the Franklin County Schools system concerning a juvenile making verbal threats to get a gun and shoot up the school.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the student made several verbal threats to shoot up the school, overheard by multiple students at different times.
These students were each interviewed, separately, to confirm the verbal threats.
The juvenile also posted disturbing images on Instagram including images of weapons with names including normal teacher, geometry teacher, library teacher, gym teacher and so on.
The juvenile confirmed that he posted these images and was “trying to scare those who have harassed him at some point or another at the school.”
The juvenile was charged with posting written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
He was processed at the Franklin County Detention Center and then transported to the Department of
Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee.
The sheriff's office said “Keeping our students, teachers and all other school personnel safe, is a top priority. These types of incidents will not be tolerated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or the Franklin County School.
Superintendent Traci Moses said she “will close the schools and send students home if we
have any threat to the safety of students.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment