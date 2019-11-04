The 56th Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola to enjoy food, fun and music.
And beautiful weather didn’t hurt either.
As always the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winners and the mens and womens division happened to be father and daughter, and both won by eating just one more oyster than the second place contestant.
The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Thomas Gibson of Perry who ate 217 oysters in 15 minutes.
Paul Marcialis of chuluota, Florida came in second in the men's division after eating 216 oysters and Mark Barr of White City came in third after downing 200 oysters.
The winner in the women’s division was Keria Gibson of Perry who downed 109 oysters, and second place went to Savannah Putnal of Carrabelle who ate 108.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won by reigning U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen of Panama City beach who has won the local contest numerous times.
He won an all expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland.
Scotty O'Lear of Panama City came in second and Brian Vlark of Eustis, Florida came in third.
