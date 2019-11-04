FWC's Fishing in the Know - November 2019

Derek Fussell with a red snapper catch.
Commission meeting – October
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Oct. 2-3 meeting in Cape Canaveral.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Blackfin tuna: The Commission approved new regulations creating a recreational limit of two fish per person per day or 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and extending these limits into federal waters. These new recreational limits go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
- Northeast Florida shrimp: The Commission approved changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in Northeast Florida. These changes will go into effect Nov. 15, 2019.
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission moved forward with a draft proposal to make several changes to how the spotted seatrout fishery is managed statewide and directed staff to continue working on this proposal. Learn more and comment at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Biscayne National Park: Staff updated the Commission on the progress toward developing fishing regulation changes for Biscayne National Park (BNP). The Commission directed staff to continue gathering input and working on this topic. Learn more and comment at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: Staff and invited guests provided a presentation on proposed regulatory changes for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, including next steps.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day Nov. 30
Information: Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 30.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
Fishing licenses can be purchased at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
. All fishing license fees are used to support fish and wildlife conservation in Florida and help attain additional funding from the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration program.
Links for more information:
Bay scallop workshop – Port St. Joe
Information: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) needs public input on the Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) bay scallop season for 2020 and future years. Share your input at an in-person workshop starting at 5:30 p.m. local time Nov. 14, in Port St. Joe at the Gulf County Public Library, 110 Library Drive.
Links for more information:
Hogfish – Keys/East Florida
Recreational season closed Nov. 1
Information: Hogfish recreational harvest closed in state and federal waters in the Keys/East Florida region Nov. 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf coast of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The Keys/East Florida hogfish season is open from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Both state and federal waters in this area reopen to harvest May 1, 2020.
Link for more information:
Amberjack – Gulf
Recreational season closed Nov. 1
Information: The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters closed Nov. 1. The season will remain closed through April 30, 2020, and is scheduled to reopen to harvest May 1-31 and again in August.
Link for more information:
FLCoralCrew
Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 15,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, spotted seatrout and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
