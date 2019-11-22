Are You Interested in Serving as a Member on the Animal Control Appeals Board?

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is seeking three (3) members and three (3) alternate members to volunteer serving on the Animal Control Appeals Board. The Appeals Board meets on an as needed basis to review decisions of the Wakulla County Division of Animal Control as required by the County’s Animal Control Ordinance, including dangerous dog determinations. The volunteers must be citizens of Wakulla County and must meet the following criteria:
- two persons, licensed to practice veterinary medicine in Florida;
- two persons, with animal behavior expertise; and
- two persons, with a law enforcement background
Interested persons should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Animal Control Appeals Board and identifying which category the person qualifies for, along with a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, and a contact telephone number no later than December 13, 2019. Please e-mail your information to Ivanhoe Carroll at icarroll@mywakulla.com or you can fax your information to 926-0930.
