The Franklin County Sheriff's Department will distribute free Forensic Property Pens to local residents on Saturday.
Forensic Property Pens help personalize your valuables so it is easier to recover them if they have been stolen.
The pens allow you to write a personal identification number on you belongings which is invisible to the naked eye but can be seen with a special light used by law enforcement.
If you would like to get one, just stop by Taylor's Building Supply in Eastpoint on Saturday from 10 till noon.
The Sheriff's Department will have a tent in the parking lot where you can pick up your kit.
