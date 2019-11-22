Representatives of the Franklin County Humane Society went in front of the Franklin county Commission on Tuesday asking that the board release over 36 thousand dollars in county funding that has been withheld since October 1st.
The Commission is withholding funding over a dispute over access to the county gun range on Highway 65.
The gun range entrance runs across Humane Society property.
The Humane Society closed the only access road on September the 15th – the road has since been reopened.
The Humane Society said the gun range distresses many of the animals at the shelter.
Humane Society director Karen Martin said the shelter has been running at capacity for weeks and are sending animals to other shelters just to make space, so the money is needed.
Commissioner Noah Lockley said the county can't really discuss the issue because it is under litigation but added that until very recently the Humane Society still had half of last year's budget allocation unclaimed.
Martin called it an “unfortunate accounting snafu.”
The road will remain open until the county and the humane society reach a long term solution over the range.
One option the groups are looking at is allowing public access to the Sheriff's department shooting range.
Until then the county says it will not release the funding which is currently being held in a “reserve for contingency fund” which means the money can be given to the Humane Society in the future if the two groups can work out their differences.
