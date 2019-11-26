August was a good month for tourism in Franklin County – in fact it was a record breaking month.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council collected over 134 thousand dollars in August.
That's about 23 thousand dollars more than August, 2018, and over 4000 dollars more than any other August since the county adopted a tourist tax.
There are other positive signs, including an increase in visitor traffic to each of the County’s four visitor centers.
So far this year, over 34 thousand visitors have stopped at a visitor center in Apalachicola, St. George Island, Eastpoint or St. George Island, compared to a total count of just over 31 thousand in all of 2018.
