The Triumph Gulf Coast Board last week gave final approval for a 1.2 million dollar grant for the Franklin County School District.
The grant is for the second phase of the Franklin County School District’s Environmental, Career and Technical Training plan.
Phase II will create opportunities at the high school level for students to earn Healthcare, Unmanned Aerial Systems Safety certifications and Visual Line of Site System Operator certifications.
The grant also includes digital tool certifications for 4th and 5th grade students .
The certificate programs will provide Franklin County students with skill sets that are in demand and and pay better than most of the hospitality related jobs currently found in the county.
Phase 1 of the project included building a new Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center to offer courses in welding as well as health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing.
