The Apalachicola RiverKeeper has been awarded a over 5.3 million dollars from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund to improve three sloughs in the Apalachicola and Chipola Rivers.
The project will be done in partnership with the University of Florida and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to restore the connection of three slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed.
River sloughs are important in transporting freshwater to floodplains and in controlling the flow of freshwater and nutrients into the river and ultimately into the Apalachicola Bay.
Because of man-made alterations to the river system, some sloughs have filled with sediment.
This project will dredge the sediment and re-establish hydrologic connectivity through three river sloughs
The project will also develop an Apalachicola River Slough Restoration Plan to quantify the benefits of implementing large-scale slough restoration in the lower Apalachicola River system.
