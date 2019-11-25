Noah Lockley will remain chairman of the Franklin County Commission for one more year.
Commissioner Lockley represents District 3 which includes portions of Apalachicola.
Lockley has served on the county commission since 2004 and has served as chairman for the past year.
District 1 Commissioner Ricky Jones was named to the Vice Chairman's seat.
He replaces William Massey in that position.
Massey made the motion for Commissioner Jones to take over saying it will give Ricky the chance to serve as chairman next year which he has never done.
The Commission also made a few changes to committee assignments.
District 2 commissioner Bert Boldt will replace Ricky Jones on the local Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating board which identifies local service needs and provides direction on the services to be provided to people who need help with transportation.
Commissioner Jones said he will now represent Franklin County on Opportunity Florida which was created in the year 2000 to bring more business and opportunity to Northwest Florida.
