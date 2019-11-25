The City of Apalachicola last week passed a resolution opposing oil drilling activities in the Apalachicola River Basin.
The Apalachicola River basin includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Liberty, Jackson, and part of Gulf counties.
The state is considering oil drilling permits for a company called Cholla Petroleum of Dallas, Texas.
The company would like to drill 6 exploratory oil wells in Calhoun County between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola River.
Final permits have not been issued yet.
The Apalachicola City Commission approved a resolution opposing the plan citing concerns over pollution, and the impact the wells could have on the fishing and tourism industries.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has also filed comments of opposition to the drilling, citing the significant ecological and economic risks this would bring to the region, including downstream communities.
