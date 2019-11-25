We know how to celebrate Christmas... An E-Newsletter from Explore Northwest Florida

Monday, November 25, 2019

December 2019 Activities & Events
Mexico Beach Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 1st - It's a Christmas Homecoming for Mexico Beach! Come ring in the holiday season with caroling, golf cart parade, lighting of the Christmas tree and a special visit from Santa himself! The Mexico Beach Fire Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to children in Mexico Beach,contributions appreciated. Visit Mexico Beach

Christmas Reflections
on Lake DeFuniak
December 1st thru 31st Enjoy a holiday family tradition as the lake yard lights up with the annual Christmas Reflection displays. Millions of lights reflect on to the lake glowing in holiday splendor. Walton County TDC

Palm Tree Lighting on St George Island December 5th - Come join us as we celebrate the season and enjoy the festive display as hundreds of holiday lights will adorn the Cape St. George Lighthouse and the palms along Franklin Boulevard. Light up at dusk! Franklin County TDC

December 5th and 6th
Chipola's Center for the Arts Theatre will perform sounds of the season in a beautiful holiday setting. Visit Jackson County

Eastpoint Christmas Celebration
December 6th - Join us for our annual Christmas Celebration! A parade kicks off the celebration as it travels down Highway 98 and ends at the Eastpoint Pavilion where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all good little boys and girls. Get all the details at Franklin County TDC

Chipley Christmas Fest
December 6th A lighted Christmas parade will light up Main Street at dusk. Downtown merchants will have their doors open late offering special holiday discounts and Christmas treats. Wander down to the Farmer's Market Complex where you can find specialty arts and crafts gifts. Enjoy the beautiful sounds of classic Christmas tunes drifting on the crisp air. Visit Washington County


December 7th - Run through paradise alongside our award-winning beaches in the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 5K or Kid’s Fun Run. The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the Panama City Beach Marathon. The 26.2 mile race will become a staple for the community and attract thousands of both residents and visitors to Panama City Beach. Visit Panama City Beach

December 7th in Downtown Panama City
Ugly Sweater Fest is a city wide day of festivities! Live music, DIY crafts, food & beverage samples, discounts just in time for Christmas, FREE pictures with Santa, and CASH & prize giveaways! You'll want to stay tuned to Destination Panama City as we update the participating Sweet Spots around town!
December 7th in Blountstown
Come be a part of this annual family-fun event held at Magnolia Square in downtown Blountstown. The annual festive Chamber of Commerce parade will follow at dusk.
﻿Visit Calhoun County for details.

December 7th - This Spanish Trail Playhouse proudly presents "A Classic Chipley Christmas" that takes the audience on a nostalgic return to the holiday season through many of their favorite songs and carols performed in an elegant, holiday setting. Full details and show times available at Visit Washington County
Holiday Fresh Market
December 7th in Downtown Apalachicola
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come find one-of-a-kind unusual presents and Apalachicola specialties at this annual one day event. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Your gift shopping has never been easier!
Franklin County TDC has market information.
﻿
2019 Millville Children's Christmas Parade
"A Candy Cane Christmas"
December 13th - Come join the fun! Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Millville Waterfront Park and travels east along 3rd Street. For more information visit Destination Panama City.
﻿
Veterans Memorial Railroad
in Bristol
A Hurricane Michael Recovery Event

Run Schedule:
December 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd

Train tracks are fully decorated in Christmas glitz. A must-see destination and great family outing. Come show your support!
Visit Calhoun County for more information.
Holiday on the Harbor
December 14th in Carrabelle
Join us for what has become a favorite Christmas event across the Forgotten Coast. Enjoy some music while doing your holiday shopping with our downtown merchants and festival vendors. Boat Parade of Lights along the Carrabelle River starts at dark-30, followed by a Fireworks Show Finale. Franklin County TDC
﻿
Holiday Happenings…A POP-UP Christmas Shopping Event
and Tour of Homes in Rosemary Beach
December 14th - Shop the streets of Rosemary Beach and experience a special something on every turn! Enjoy book signings, trunk shows, shopping specials and holiday cheer galore. Savor the day at any of our ten dining merchants and try their delicious specials. Be sure to check out the holiday tour of homes taking place throughout the town, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast.
Find information on this an other beach holiday events aVisit South Walton


December 21st

Panama City

For details visit:
12th Annual New Year's Eve
Beach Ball Drop
December 31st at Pier Park, Panama City Beach

Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 with a great family-friendly celebration at the New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop. The streets of Pier Park are closed off to traffic as thousands of revelers enjoy free live music, entertainment, and good cheer. Visit Panama City Beach
