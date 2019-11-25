We know how to celebrate Christmas... An E-Newsletter from Explore Northwest Florida

Holiday Happenings…A POP-UP Christmas Shopping Event
and Tour of Homes in Rosemary Beach
December 14th - Shop the streets of Rosemary Beach and experience a special something on every turn! Enjoy book signings, trunk shows, shopping specials and holiday cheer galore. Savor the day at any of our ten dining merchants and try their delicious specials. Be sure to check out the holiday tour of homes taking place throughout the town, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast.
Find information on this an other beach holiday events at Visit South Walton
