Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Amphibian Fall 2019

On September 21st, with approximately 300 attendees, our building was dedicated in memory of Sidney A. Winchester. U. S. Congressman Neil Dunn presented an American flag to Bobbye Winchester, wife of Sidney. She accepted on behalf of the Museum. Sidney very proudly served his country as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He was one of the founders and biggest supporters of Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum.
Congressman Dunn also presented a container of sand from Utah Beach, Normandy France to Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum. The flag and sand are on display at the museum.
In July there was a display of the women of World War II. It included WACS, WASPS, SPARS, MARINES and WAVES and of course the RED CROSS women, nurses, etc. The WACS, first known as an auxiliary unit (WACC) Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, were converted to active duty status on July 1, 1943.
As you can also see in the picture, our wonderful display of uniforms is now in place, hanging from our loft. They look so nice as do our model planes that are now flying.
On June 6th Camp Gordon Johnston celebrated the 75th anniversary of the D Day landing with our DUKW on the beach. Dr. Kurt Piehler, Director of FSU WWII Institute and Human Experience was the guest speaker. He discussed the D Day landing on Normandy and Operation Overlord. The Movie, “Saving Private Ryan” was shown daily in the theater room. Our short film of the 1943 training on Carrabelle Beach was also playing daily.
This exhibit of Sgt. George F. Mills along with a video of his interview was also a part of our D Day. He trained at Camp Gordon Johnston and landed in Normandy on July 22, 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
On August 14, National Navajo Code Talkers Day, we had a 1 day exhibit dedicated to these code talkers.
Our half-scale Higgins boat was also added to our museum during this time. Stairs were built for photo ops and the letters were added for more realism.
We had a very informative exhibit of the history of the Atomic Bomb in August and most of September. It was complete with a Geiger counter and uranium.
Upcoming Events
November Is National Native American Month. We will have exhibits on all of the code talkers from different tribes as well as other famous Native Americans that served in WWII, such as Ira Hayes, Larry Saupitty and others.
December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day, St. James Golf Club in Lanark Village will host a golf tournament to benefit the Camp Gordon WWII Museum. Time and sign up information will be posted later. Please plan on bringing your golf clubs and joining in!
We will do a display and have an ice cream party for the birthday of Camp Gordon Johnston on January 11, 2020. Camp Carrabelle became Camp Gordon Johnston on January 13, 1943. We thought if fitting to serve ice cream as we were the only country that still had ice cream during the war.
February is black history month so we will have an exhibit honoring our black soldiers. It is also the anniversary of Iwo Jima so that will be another focus of February.
March will bring Camp Gordon Johnston days with our parade, dinner and the second Dice Run. Mark your calendars for the second weekend of March and bring your family to spend the weekend in our part of Florida by honoring our World War II Veterans.

You can help us continue to honor the brave men who trained here and served our country and preserve the legacy of this unique American history experience by becoming a member of the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.

Become a Member
