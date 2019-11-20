Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Amphibian Fall 2019

November Is National Native American Month. We will have exhibits on all of the code talkers from different tribes as well as other famous Native Americans that served in WWII, such as Ira Hayes, Larry Saupitty and others.
December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day, St. James Golf Club in Lanark Village will host a golf tournament to benefit the Camp Gordon WWII Museum. Time and sign up information will be posted later. Please plan on bringing your golf clubs and joining in!
We will do a display and have an ice cream party for the birthday of Camp Gordon Johnston on January 11, 2020. Camp Carrabelle became Camp Gordon Johnston on January 13, 1943. We thought if fitting to serve ice cream as we were the only country that still had ice cream during the war.
February is black history month so we will have an exhibit honoring our black soldiers. It is also the anniversary of Iwo Jima so that will be another focus of February.
March will bring Camp Gordon Johnston days with our parade, dinner and the second Dice Run. Mark your calendars for the second weekend of March and bring your family to spend the weekend in our part of Florida by honoring our World War II Veterans.
