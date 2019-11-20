FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report October 25, 2019 through October 31, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
October 25, 2019 through October 31, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officers Rice and Brady were conducting patrols in St. Andrews State Park near the jetties when they saw several individuals actively fishing. When the subjects finished fishing and were returning to their vehicle, the officers conducted a resource inspection. None of the individuals had a saltwater fishing license and several of the fish in their bucket appeared to be undersized. After measurement of the fish, the individuals were issued citations accordingly.
Officer Wicker was conducting resource patrols at the Bailey Bridge in Lynn Haven. He approached an individual fishing and observed a bucket with a large fish in it. During a resource inspection, Officer Wicker found the fish to be a redfish measuring 36 inches. The individual was issued a citation.
Officer Rice and Lieutenant Allen were conducting patrols in St. Andrews State Park near the jetties when they saw three adults and a juvenile return from fishing carrying a bucket. The officers approached the individuals and conducted a resource inspection of their catch. None of the individuals had a saltwater fishing license and possessed 10 mangrove snapper and one gag grouper, which was caught by the juvenile. Eight of the mangrove snapper and the gag grouper were undersized. Each adult was issued a citation and the parent of the juvenile was issued a warning.
Officer T. Basford was on vessel patrol in East Bay near the Dupont Bridge when he saw a small boat with two people on board fishing. Officer Basford conducted a boating safety and resource inspection, and the captain of the vessel was unable to provide the required personal flotation devices or a whistle. Three undersized spotted sea trout were on a stringer hanging over the side of the vessel. The appropriate citations were issued.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Long responded to an anonymous call regarding a subject catching and keeping undersized red snapper at NAS Pensacola’s fishing pier. Officer Long observed the subject catch a red snapper and found he had additional fish in his cooler. A resource inspection found one undersized red snapper. The subject was issued an appropriate citation.
Officer Long and Officer Specialist Clark were conducting resource and license checks on NAS Pensacola's East Seawall. The officers conducted a fisheries inspection on two fishermen and discovered six undersized mangrove snapper. They educated the individuals on current regulations regarding the species and gave them online resources. The appropriate citation was issued.
GULF COUNTY
While on patrol in the Apalachicola River Wildlife Environmental Area, Officer Gerber observed a vehicle displaying a light into a field where deer are commonly found. He conducted a traffic stop and found the driver in possession of two loaded firearms. The appropriate citations were issued.
Officer Gerber was on patrol when he observed a vehicle displaying a light into an open field where deer are commonly found. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and one individual exited the vehicle and walked into the field. Officer Gerber walked to the road, identified himself, and told the individuals not to move. The vehicle sped off and the individual fled into the woods. The subject was located and placed under arrest for resisting law enforcement without violence. A loaded firearm hidden in the woods was recovered from the scene. The appropriate citations were issued.
Officer Specialist Lipford was conducting a resource inspection under the Highland View Bridge. A violation was discovered relating to the minimum size limit of spotted sea trout. The appropriate citation was issued, and the fish was returned to the water.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Specialist Corbin and Officer Hicks were on land patrol when they conducted a resource inspection on an individual. They observed the subject returning to his vehicle from the Shalimar Bridge and located a total of seven Spanish mackerel, four being undersized. The appropriate citation was issued.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Ramos was patrolling Yellow River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and observed a vehicle parked with no occupants. He saw narcotics in plain view and provided the vehicle information to dispatch. The vehicle owner had an extensive criminal history. A short time later, two subjects returned to the vehicle. Officer Ramos conducted interviews with the subjects while waiting for Officer Matechik and Officer Land to arrive as backup. Officer Ramos removed a loaded .38 caliber revolver from one of the driver's jacket pockets and confirmed the man was a convicted felon. The two men were also in physical possession of several bags of crystal methamphetamine, nine syringes which field tested positive for methamphetamine, and various other drug paraphernalia. The subjects were cited appropriately, arrested and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail.
Officer Specialists Mullins and Roberson responded to a call in Santa Rosa County regarding a doe that was shot in a field. They spoke to an individual who admitted to shooting the deer, but said the deer had been hit by a vehicle. Officer Roberson and Officer Hoomes talked with two witnesses on scene that said they saw the deer grazing on the side of the road when they heard a shot and observed the subject dragging the deer out of the woods. Based on the witness’s statements and no evidence that the deer had been hit by a vehicle, Officer Roberson filed charges against the subject.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING – EXPANDING PARTICIPATION IN CONSERVATION
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Specialist Rockwell, Officer McVaney and Officer Murphy attended the law enforcement portion of a hunter safety course at Okaloosa County Correctional Institute. Approximately forty-six people were in attendance. The officers gave a PowerPoint presentation that included safety requirements, zone information, bag and size limits, as well as rule changes. Numerous questions were answered, and the new deer harvest reporting process was discussed in detail.
