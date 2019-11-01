Check out November Fall Festivals and more...

|
Ecotourism Summit February 25, 2020
Summit sponsored in partnership with Explore Northwest Florida
and Florida State University - Panama City
fall events plentiful across Northwest Florida
Florida Seafood Festival
November 1st & 2nd in Apalachicola
This 56-year old event is Florida's oldest maritime event that annually draws thousands of visitors to this historic port town and features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contests, as well as Blue Crab Races, Photo Contest, Parade, 5k Redfish Run, Blessing of the Fleet, History of the Festival Exhibit and Tonging For Treasure.This year’s festival music headliner will be Parmalee, an American Country band from North Carolina.
23rd Annual South Walton County Celebrity Golf Classic
November 1st & 2nd in Miramar Beach
Hit the championship links with dozens of sports legends and other celebrities at the Raven and Baytowne Golf Clubs. Proceeds from the event will benefit our nation's homeless veterans by providing quality housing and supportive services. Visit South Walton for details.
46th Annual Farm City Festival
November 1st & 2nd in Marianna
A weekend full of fun for the whole family!
Honoring the Heritage, Bounty and Economic Contribution made to Jackson County agriculture, our 2-day festival includes lawn mower pulls, tractor pulls, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, things for kids, pioneer activities like grits milling, iron fording, and lots more! Event held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center. For your AG information visit Jackson County TDC
Mountainfilm on Tour at WaterColor
November 1st & 2nd in South Walton
Celebrating its 19th year, this outdoor film festival held is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and motivating audiences about issues that matter. WaterColor’s Marina Park offers a breathtaking outdoor setting for these moving films with a starry backdrop to enhance the unfolding clips of thought provoking films. A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. Visit South Walton
November 2nd in Lynn Haven
Come on out for a fun filled day of shopping. We will have over 50 vendors, door prizes, photos with Santa, and lots more! Admission is 1 canned good per person to benefit local food banks. All proceeds to benefit Rooms With A Purpose for creating dream bedrooms for children who have life challenging illnesses. Visit Destination Panama City to get all the shopping details.
IRONMAN Florida takes place in Panama City Beach, which is known for pristine beaches and moderate fall temperatures. Just as the summer season winds down, it's the perfect time of year to visit northwest Florida—and the event is as much a destination vacation as it is a race. Athletes will complete a swim course in the Gulf of Mexico, followed by a bike course and finish with a challenging run course to the finish line. Details at Visit Panama City Beach
Emerald Coast Cruizin Car Show
November 6th thru 9th on Panama City Beach
The South's Best Blast from the Past family fun event. Thousands of classic cars, hot rods, custom cars and trucks make way to beautiful Panama City Beach. This year's event will be held at Aaron Bessant Park next to Pier Park. More info at Visit Panama City Beach
29th Annual Seeing Red Wine Festival
November 7th thru 10th at Seaside
This festival is one of the area’s most highly anticipated events. Decades of southern tradition in this charming beach town are complimented by a wonderful afternoon event sure to satisfy your taste for wine…and the beach! The event has grown to be a sell-out event and has been recognized as one of the “Top 10 Can’t-Miss Fall Wine Festivals,” by Fodor’s Travel. Details at Visit South Walton
Holly Fair by Junior League of Panama City
November 7th thru 10th
Holly Fair is more than just a unique shopping experience, it is a holiday tradition! It paves the way for continued community growth and improvement as it helps fund the community projects of the Junior League of Panama City. Holly Fair's plans are underway and promises to be a shopping experience like no other. Come enjoy boutique like shopping with over 90 premier merchants offering apparel, jewelry, children’s items, home goods and original holiday items. Experience a wide variety of entertainment, great food, music, auctions and much more! Details can be found at Visit Panama City Beach
Big River, The Adventures of Huck Finn November 8th thru 17th in Chipley
Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Twain's timeless classic that sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom. Their adventures are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life your favorite characters, Tom Sawyer and their rowdy gang of pals. This jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Show times @ Visit Washington County
Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast
November 9th in Carrabelle
The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting a wonderful, free program about the Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast, featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and the Cape San Blas Lighthouse. The Carrabelle History Museum will be joined by James Hargrove, Docent and Historian for St. George Island Lighthouse Association, and Linda Wood, Operations Manager for Cape San Blas Lighthouse.
Pier Park Seafood Festival
November 9th on Panama City Beach
Festival guests can sample a variety of shrimp and oyster dishes from Pier Park restaurants while enjoying live music. Wristbands for entry can be purchased at the Pier Park mall office. Come enjoy this fun family-friendly event. More information at Visit Panama City Beach
Panama City Florida Songwriters Festival
November 15th & 16th
This inaugural event will be held in historic downtown Panama City. Over 30 local, regional, and national songwriters will perform throughout multiple listening room venues, all within walking distance. This is a free event, but we do encourage donations at the door, as all the proceeds will be going to the Bay Youth Music Association. Come join us for this two day festival right on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida! For more information visit Destination Panama City
Holiday Heritage Festival
November 22nd at Heritage Village in Graceville
featuring A Festival of Christmas Music
November 21st and 22nd
Come out and join Baptist College of Florida for their annual Holiday Heritage Festival. There will be cane grinding, syrup making, pottery and soap making, also a blacksmithing, and much more. This event is free, and lunch will be available. Get full details and schedules at Visit Jackson County
