Franklin County student arrested after making threats to "shoot up the school"
Yesterday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Franklin County Schools system completed an investigation concerning a juvenile making verbal threats to get a gun and shoot up the school. On October 30, 2019, the student was detained in the office of the School Resource Deputy for further questioning. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the student made several verbal threats to shoot up the school, overheard by multiple students at different times. These students were each interviewed, separately, to confirm the verbal threats. The juvenile also posted very disturbing images on his Instagram social media account. The images were of weapons with names (normal teacher, geometry teacher, library teacher, gym teacher) and so on. The juvenile confirmed that he posted these images and was “trying to scare those who have harassed him at some point or another at the school.”
On October 31, 2019, the juvenile was arrested and charged with F.S 836.10 Written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism; punishment; exemption from liability. He was processed at the Franklin County Detention Center and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Tallahassee.
Keeping our students, teachers and all other school personnel safe, is a top priority. These types of incidents will not be tolerated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or the Franklin County School. Superintendent Traci Moses made the statement, “I will close the schools and send students home if we have any threat to the safety of students.” The school was never in an unsecured position during this event. “Verbal threats in school, out of school or on social media, to shoot up a school or a person will result in an arrest” Sheriff AJ Smith.
