The 56th Florida Seafood Festival officially begins today at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The gates open at 10 this morning, and there is no charge to get in the park today.
The blessing of the fleet will begin at 4 o'clock with King Retsyo and Miss Florida Seafood leading the pack aboard a shrimp boat.
Once the blessing is complete, the king and queen will then officially open the weekend’s activities.
There will be live musical entertainment from through the evening at the festival’s main stage – Friday’s headliners is Grammy winning Christian artist Jason Crabb at 830.
The park will close tonight at 10:30.
Saturday is the big day of the festival.
The Redfish Run begins at 8 at the Gibson Inn - The Seafood Festival Parade begins at 10 on Saturday morning.
It costs 5 dollars to get in the park on Saturday, but for the price you get to watch the oyster shucking and oyster eating contest and kids can take art in the hourly blue crab races.
Last years winner of the Oyster shucking contest Honor Allen will be back to compete this year.
Festival headliner Parmalee will kick off their show at 8:30.
The Park will close at 11 PM on Saturday.
If you would like to see a full listing of this weekends events, just log on to the festival’s official website at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
