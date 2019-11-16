Saturday, November 16, 2019

Florida DEP permit activity for Stone Mill Creek VFD

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection

Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: STONE MILL CREEK VFD
Location Id: FLR10TD78
Location Name: Stone Mill Creek VFD
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10TD78-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522


