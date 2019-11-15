Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

|
Monthly Business October
Luncheon
Wednesday,
December 4th
Hosted by:
The Franklin
51 Ave C, Apalachicola
Business After Hours
Thursday, December 12th
Hosted by :
Betsy's Sunflower & Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
5:30-7:00pm
238 Water St
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
September 2001 661
September 2002 680
September 2003 854
September 2004 930
September 2005 758
September 2006 624
September 2007 1,575
September 2008 1,357
September 2009 1,688
September 2010 1,002
September 2011 1,165
September 2012 1,882
September 2013 1,380
September 2014 1,253
September 2015 732
September 2016 1,074
September 2017 1,150
September 2018 1,157
September 2019 1,441
St. George Island
September 2018 849
September 2019 872
Eastpoint
September 2019 184
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Pendelton 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Assistants Eastpoint Visitor Center
Deb Davis
Jean Layne
850-670-3474
|Downtown Christmas Celebration
|
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 4- 8pm.
The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit.
Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront park on Water Street.
Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!
Shop Small Saturday
Plus, help our great local shops by shopping on "Small Business Saturday" November 30th from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM (ET) Visit our small local business' in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and St. George Island. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.
Holiday Fresh Market
On Saturday December 7th from 10am - 4 pm the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Holiday Fresh Market. Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. If you would like to sign up to be a vendor email info@apalachicolabay.org
or Call (850) 653-9419
Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association
The mission of the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association (AARA) is to expand artificial reef structures promoting an ecologically stable marine environment in both state and federal waters off the coast of Apalachicola, Florida to increase conservation, recreation, research and educational opportunities.
Franklin County Office of the State Attorney located at 34 Forbes St. Apalachicola.
Owned and operated by Granville Croom The Snack Shack is located at 115 Ave I in Apalachicola. Specializing in Homemade Breakfast all day. We offer all types of foods, Fried Seafood, Hamburgers, Hotdogs and a host of other items to touch the pallet. Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery.
Open: Tuesday - Saturday 7a.m-5p.m Closed: Sunday and Monday... Special Events or Large Parties "no problem"We also offer a variety of homemade deserts. We also have "Daily Specials" .
Specializing in Waterfront, Coastal Gems Real Estate, Inc opened in 2000 in St. George Island & Carrabelle in 2006 we moved to Crawfordville and then back to Franklin County in 2017 We are open in Sumatra and Eastpoint. Carol Ann Williams background is in Interior Design & Construction drawings She has been in Real Estate for 38 Years. Broker/Owner Carol Ann William has been in the Real Estate business for 38 years, starting out at Bayside Villas on the Ochlockonee River, where she was a draft woman, interior designer and real estate sales associate. She has opened a Branch Office at 335 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint. She is looking forward to growing her business with more associates from this area.
Personalized grocery shopping and delivery service for the Franklin County, FL area
Welcome to the beautiful Forgotten Coast located in the Panhandle of Florida. Imagine arriving at your vacation rental or home and finding it fully stocked with everything you need the moment you walk through the door. Deli items, fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, toiletries, baby products, and more can all be ready and awaiting your arrival. We've got you covered at Grocery Gals, let us do the work and you do the vacation! Owned and operated by Lindsey Shepard & Christy Thompson.
Associate Member
The Sherbal Family Trust
Member News
2019 Chalk Art Festival
Join HCA for the second Apalach Chalk Art Festival at Riverfront Park. $5 for chalk and a section of sidewalk for artists to create their chalk masterpieces. All ages are welcome, each age group will be judged and winners will be awarded. Music, food and fun will surround the artists and on-lookers for the second year in a row.
Participating artists will use a 5'x5' square of concrete sidewalk at Riverfront Park. Each artist will pay $5 for a bundle of chalk and a square of the sidewalk, up to 3 squares may be purchased but only 1 bundle of chalk will be given. Artists are encouraged to bring their own chalk and supplies such as professional chalks and pastels, spray bottles, towels, etc. to create their artwork. The participants may bring items for inspiration and use in the creation, but chalk must be the prominent medium in the artwork. Beginning at 12PM, artists will have 2.5 hours to complete their artwork. At 2:30pm, the artwork will be judged and the winners will be announced at 3PM.
Each age group winners and will receive a 1st, 2nd & 3rd place award.
The age groups are (0-5) (6-10) (11-14) (15-19) (Adult)
The goal of this festival is to provide an event for budding artists, professional artists, and youth to display their talents in the form of sidewalk chalk paintings. This is an opportunity for families and artists from our surrounding communities to be part of a creative event that celebrates art and our community. Apalach Chalk Fest 2019 will be complete with T-shirts, food vendors, snow cones, music, face painting and more!!
Chamber News
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Vehicle Tags
In the late 80's or early 90's the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce had vehicle tags made. One of our Board of Directors Andrea Pendelton shared the image of one recently with us so we thought it would be a good idea to recreate this classic with the added touch of the current Chamber logo. They are available at the Chamber office at 17 Ave E in Apalachicola.
late 80's / early 90's
2019 tag
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
Florida State BBQ Championship
Applications now available
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2019-20, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
November 23rd @ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
Fused Glass Art Classes
Wednesdays @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Every Thursday
Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers
All Ages Welcome
Dogs on a Leash Welcome
The Forgotten Coast Community Health & Wellness Fair
November 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf (ASHG), along with community partners, is offering a free health fair on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9 am until 1 pm at the historic Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, in Port St. Joe. Free health screenings include height, weight, body mass index (BMI), blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, anemia, HIV/Hepatitis C screening, and skin cancer screening. ASHG and its partners will provide health information and education highlighting diabetes, smoking cessation, mental health, child advocacy, sexual assault, women's health, breast feeding, nutrition, support for expectant parents, housing assistance, employment assistance, car seat safety checks, and a CPR demonstration.
Kona shaved Ice will be offering FREE low-cal and sugar-free treats with the help of a grant from the Sacred Heart Gulf Guild. We will have face-painting and crafts for kids.
All services are free, insurance is not required, and identification is not needed. A Spanish translator will be available. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, please call 850-229-5620.
Chalk Art Festival
Saturday Nov. 16th
Join HCA for the second Apalach Chalk Art Festival at Riverfront Park. $5 for chalk and a section of sidewalk for artists to create their chalk masterpieces. All ages are welcome, each age group will be judged and winners will be awarded. Music, food and fun will surround the artists and on-lookers for the second year in a row.
Participating artists will use a 5'x5' square of concrete sidewalk at Riverfront Park. Each artist will pay $5 for a bundle of chalk and a square of the sidewalk, up to 3 squares may be purchased but only 1 bundle of chalk will be given. Artists are encouraged to bring their own chalk and supplies such as professional chalks and pastels, spray bottles, towels, etc. to create their artwork. The participants may bring items for inspiration and use in the creation, but chalk must be the prominent medium in the artwork. Beginning at 12PM, artists will have 2.5 hours to complete their artwork. At 2:30pm, the artwork will be judged and the winners will be announced at 3PM.
Each age group winners and will receive a 1st, 2nd & 3rd place award.
The age groups are (0-5) (6-10) (11-14) (15-19) (Adult)
The goal of this festival is to provide an event for budding artists, professional artists, and youth to display their talents in the form of sidewalk chalk paintings. This is an opportunity for families and artists from our surrounding communities to be part of a creative event that celebrates art and our community. Apalach Chalk Fest 2019 will be complete with T-shirts, food vendors, snow cones, music, face painting and more!!
Joan Matey Art Exhibit
November 16 @ 10:00 am - November 30 @ 5:00 pm
Our next featured artist, Joan Matey, will exhibit mixed media works November 16-30, 2019, at The Gallery at High Cotton (home of JOBA Art Studios) in Apalachicola.
You're invited; join us! Come meet and help us welcome this outstanding artist to the gallery Saturday, November 16th, 5:00 - 8:00 PM during our art opening reception party. This exhibition will continue and be available to the public until November 30th during our regular hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm.
A community leader, this diverse regional artist is known for provocative dimensional works, environmental performance art (Fishy Fashions), and creative expressive works. With a museum curator background, Matey founded, teaches and creates for Carrabelle's magical Lantern Fest. Join us as we proudly present artist Joan Matey!
Apalachicola River & Floodplain Class
November 22 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
The Apalachicola River has been called "the Lifeblood of the Bay." Freshwater from the river mixes with salty gulf creating Apalachicola Bay, one of the most pristine and productive estuaries in the country. The river has always played an important role in Apalachicola's history and it is vital to our lives today. It is also a significant resource for the state of Florida, and its freshwater flow is critical to the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico.
Participants will learn about the ecology, culture, and history of the Apalachicola River and floodplain, as well as come to appreciate the impact interstate relationships play in the control of the river. After the in-class portion, participants will embark on a journey up the river aboard the ANERR research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the floodplain ecosystems and dis-tributaries of the river.
Tickets for the class are free but must be claimed in advance from our eventbrite page.
Any questions about this or any of our other courses and workshops can be addressed to either Anita Grove: (850) 670-7708 or emailed to her here
, or Josh Eaton: (850) 670-7710 or email him here
.
