Commissioner Nikki Fried to Present Check to Franklin County School District

Tallahassee, Fla. –On Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried will present a $49,960 check to Franklin County School District Superintendent Traci Moses. Fried will be joined by Franklin County Commissioners, Franklin County Sheriff Tony Smith, Franklin County Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson, Franklin County Tax Collector Rick Watson, Franklin County Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper, Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos, and Apalachicola City Commissioners.
By law, the Florida Forest Service directs 15 percent of proceeds from Florida State Forests to fiscally constrained counties. Proceeds from Tates Hell State Forest are directed to the Franklin County School District.
What: Commissioner Nikki Fried, local officials to present Florida Forest Service check to Franklin County School Board
When: Monday, November 18 at 10:00 AM EST
Where: Franklin County School District, 85 School Road, Eastpoint, FL 32328
