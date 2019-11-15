Press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Officer regarding the arrest of two Eastpoint residents on child neglect charges

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
A.J Smith, Sheriff
November 15, 2019
Press Release:
On November 14, 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a missing 4 year old child on Ridge Road, Eastpoint, Florida. Both parents reported that they had not seen the child since “last night” when they put her to bed. When they woke at 12:30pm, the child was not in her bed and they were unable to locate her.
As deputies approached the front door of the residence, they noticed a strong, foul odor coming from the inside of the residence. The home was in complete disarray, dog feces, urine and garbage covered the floors. Rotten food, ashtrays full of cigarette butts, bags full of clothing etc., blocked the doorways of bedrooms. Deputies attempted to open a closet door to search for the child and several live rats started falling out of the ceiling. Deputies completed the search of the inside of the home and concluded she was not there.
Additional deputies and members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to begin searching outside of the residence. A door to door search, Department of Corrections K-9 Team and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also requested to assist. Within 20 minutes of the call, the sheriff’s office had located the missing child with a drone. She was trapped in a heavily wooded area about 100 yards from the house, unable to free herself. She was wet, muddy and had scratches on her limbs. The weather conditions were approximately 50 degrees outside and she was wearing no shoes or socks.
Sabrina C. Berry and Marcus A. Howard were arrested and charged with Neglect of Child without Great Bodily Harm.
Christy Thompson
Public Information Officer
