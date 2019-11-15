Franklin County is working on an update for its capital improvements schedule.
The County is required to update the capital improvements schedule in its comprehensive plan every year.
The Capital improvements schedule is a list of projects the county would like to see done over the next 5 years as well as the possible funding sources for the work.
At this time county commissioners are deciding if there are any potential capital improvement projects they would like to add to the list.
At some point the county will hold a public hearing to amend the capital improvement schedule in the comprehensive plan.
The improvement schedule is a list of the projects the county would like to see done –but it doesn’t mean they will get done.
Having the updated list, however, will help the county when applying for grants to fund some of the work.
