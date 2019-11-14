Thursday, November 14, 2019

The state of Florida has launched a new military-friendly travel section on the VISIT FLORIDA’s website

The website, www.visitflorida.com/military is a consolidated source of Florida travel information for service members, veterans, and their families.

The new addition to the website showcases the many military-friendly experiences available throughout the state.

The site includes information about discounts and experiences available to military members and their families, monuments and memorials, military-related events, museums and more.

