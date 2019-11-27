Franklin County commissioners are taking action against people who camp overnight on county property like parks and boat ramps.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said there has been a problem with people parking their campers on public property.
He was specifically concerned with one camper that spent a night at the Abercrombie Boat ramp and when asked to leave moved to the Buddy Ward Seafood Park and spent three nights there.
Parrish pointed out that some of these campers don't have restroom facilities which could be a health hazard.
Commissioner Ricky Jones pointed out that its not just parks.
He said some people are parking their campers in public parking areas like the one at the public beach on St. George Island overnight.
Commissioner Parrish asked that the county attorney check see if Franklin County has an ordinance against overnight camping and if not to create one.
He added that once the ordinance is confirmed or created that the county post “no camping” signs on public property where there is a problem.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment