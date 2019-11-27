Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order this week giving the supervisor of elections in Gulf and Bay Counties more leeway in holding future elections.
The Executive Order allows the supervisors of elections in Bay and Gulf counties to designate one or more additional early voting sites.
It also allows them the authority to relocate or consolidate any polling place.
Additionally, it gives the Supervisor of elections date flexibility of early voting periods.
Gulf and Bay Counties were the two hardest hit counties after hurricane Michael and the damage was extensive.
The Governor said the executive order will help restore a sense of normalcy to every Floridian impacted by Hurricane Michael, and that includes ensuring they can exercise their right to vote.
