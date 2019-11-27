Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Franklin County commissioners are moving forward on a project to add sidewalks along Highway 67 in Carrabelle

The county last week began seeking a contractor to do the work.

Earlier this month the board selected the engineering firm Dewberry Engineers to design the project.

The project will add sidewalks from Avenue A to Crooked Creek Road at a cost of about 490 thousand dollars.


Work on the sidewalks is expected to be complete by June 30th, 2020.  


