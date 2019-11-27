FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

SASSY is a 1 yr old Yorkie mix. She is a little nervous at first but warms up nicely when she gets to know you. We are looking for a home without young children and with someone able to spend a lot of time socializing and loving her. This little girl will make a wonderful companion pet for the right person.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
