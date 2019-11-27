FWC's Fishing in the Know - December 2019

|
Commission meeting – December
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the Dec. 11-12 meeting in Panama City. (Unless noted, all items are on Dec. 12).
Decision making (regulation changes on these topics):
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission will consider a final proposal to make several changes to how the spotted seatrout fishery is managed statewide. Learn more.
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Gulf red snapper: The Commission will listen to a staff update on the 2019 recreational Gulf red snapper harvest season, propose draft season dates for the 2020 season, and consider a draft proposal to that would extend FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters. Learn more and comment at com/SaltwaterComments.
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission will consider several proposed draft rules to implement fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park (BNP). Learn more and comment at com/SaltwaterComments.
Discussions (no regulation changes anticipated on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: The Commission will consider providing direction on proposed regulatory changes for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
- Lionfish Challenge 2019: The Commission will honor the 2019 Lionfish Challenge winners and present them with their awards. (Dec. 11)
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils. (Dec. 11)
Links for more information:
Snook
Gulf season closes Dec. 1; Atlantic closes Dec. 15
Information: Recreational snook harvest season closures include:
- 1 in all Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 29, 2020, reopening to harvest throughout most of the region on March 1, 2020.
- Snook remains catch-and-release only in all state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County through May 31. This includes Tampa Bay and all of Hillsborough County.
- 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2020, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2020.
Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
Link for more information:
Snook [MyFWC.com]
FLCoralCrew
Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 15,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several marine fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, red tide and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: CatchaFloridaMemory.com
has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and your track recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and other great prizes) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
