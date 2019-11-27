Wewahitchka Health Department Temporary Service Changes

Several building renovations are taking place at the Wewahitchka Health Department location at 807 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL. Renovations may take up to two months to complete.
What does this mean for the Florida Department of Health?
The Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) program will see clients on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month from 8:00AM-4:00PM central time at the UF IFAS Extension Office Conference Room at 232 Lake Ave, Wewahitchka.
An Immunizations clinic will be held on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month from 10:00AM-2:00PM central time at the Wewahitchka Branch Library at 314 North 2nd Street, Wewahitchka.
For pregnant women, families and caregivers with young children in Wewa, we are still here to help you get connected to community programs! By using our new resource called Connect, families save time and find the services they need with one quick phone call or meeting at a location of their choice. Types of services include pregnancy education, newborn care, breastfeeding support, help to quit smoking, child development education, car seat safety and so much more. Call Phil Carter (850)-370-0006 or Jordan Heath (850) 227-4396 to get started.
For any Environmental Health support, wellness programs, or help to quit tobacco products, call 850-227-1276.
The Port St. Joe health department location at 2475 Garrison Avenue remains open Monday-Friday from 8:00 to 5:00 pm eastern time. Clinical services available include family planning, pregnancy testing, prenatal services, WIC, immunizations, breast and cervical screenings and STD testing and treatment.
Please contact the health department to schedule appointments or for any additional information at (850) 227-1276. You can also visit our website at gulf.floridahealth.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment