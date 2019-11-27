Franklin County Commissioners have given their support to a plan to utilize living shorelines as a way to strengthen the coastline between Carrabelle Beach and Eastpoint.
That area suffers severe erosion during strong storms and hurricanes.
Living shorelines use rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation to protect the shoreline from erosion – its considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls.
The project is being headed up by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
Currently the Council is holding public outreach to gather input from the community regarding locations along Highway 98 that might benefit most from the implementation of a natural shoreline.
The planning council held one public meeting on the issue on November the 12th and have plans for three more.
The Three additional meetings will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center.
The dates are: December 4th at 6PM, January 14th at 6PM, and February 4th at 6PM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment