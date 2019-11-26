The Franklin County Emergency Management Office taking applications for its Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program.
The state funded program helps lower income residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help eligible residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
The program is for single family homes only, it will not accept mobile homes, trailers or multi-family units.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com.
You can also pick up an application at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport.
