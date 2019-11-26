The Franklin County road department says we are seeing an increasing number of dead pine trees throughout the county since Hurricane Michael.
Salt water pushed up by the storm may have killed them.
Road Department chief Howard Nabors said his department recently cut 8 dead trees from county property on St. George Island.
They now have a very large tree at Alligator Point that is threatening someone's home and it will require a professional tree service to remove that one.
Nabors pointed out that dead pine trees are a safety hazard as they can fall into the road and hurt or kill someone.
Two people were killed in Franklin County in 2010 when a dead pine tree fell on their car as they were driving near Lanark Village.
