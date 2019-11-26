If you are looking for part-time work, the Franklin County animal Control department is looking for a part-time animal control officer.
The county approved the position to help existing officers provide 7 day a week coverage to help respond to the growing number of calls the department is receiving.
The cost for the officer will be shared by the county as well as the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
The new position is one of a number of steps the county has taken to make animal control more effective.
Animal control calls are now directed through the Sheriff’s dispatch so a deputy or city police officer can respond first and determine if an animal control officer is even needed.
That will allow animal control officers to respond to fewer unnecessary calls while also giving the county a better idea of where the animal control calls are coming from.
Running the calls through dispatch will also ensure that law enforcement is on site to help control any angry pet owners who might try to hinder animal control from doing its job.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment