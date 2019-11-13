Franklin County has provided the Eastpoint water and sewer district a letter of support as it seeks to expand its district boundaries further east.
District manager Billy Fuentes said the current boundaries stop in the middle of Ridge and Wilderness roads which means those customers outside the district are paying a surcharge to have Eastpoint water and sewer services.
That neighborhood has the highest concentration of poverty in the district which makes it rough on many of the customers there who are paying a higher cost for water and sewer than anyone else.
Billy said the goal is to bring them into the district and do away with that surcharge so they pay what everyone else does.
The district expansion would also help people on CC Land Road, and customers on Highway 65 including the landfill, sheriff's department and solid waste department.
There are also potential legal issues with serving customers outside the district limits that would go away if the boundaries were expanded.
It will take an act of the legislature to move the process forward.
The legislature will need to approve a referendum so that the people who would be affected by the district expansion will make the final decision.
