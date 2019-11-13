NOAA Fisheries FishNews November 13, 2019

|
With limited freshwater and land resources, ocean farmers are taking to the waves. Find out how sustainable aquaculture practices are helping to grow healthy seafood and support a cleaner ocean in our Future of Ocean Farming collection
.
Immerse yourself in the story of how $28 million was used to restore habitat in five states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. The seven cases include five hazardous waste sites, one oil spill, and one ship grounding.
As a result of decisions made at the 18th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in August, there are new requirements for international trade of short-fin and long-fin mako shark.
Alaska
Scientists are evaluating how changes in temperature and prey quality during “the Blob”
marine heatwave influenced growth, condition, and survival of Pacific cod in Alaska. Scientists simulated the Blob in the laboratory, and preliminary findings suggest that rising ocean temperatures lead to lower-fat prey, which leads to slower growth for juvenile Pacific cod
.
West Coast
Scientists tracking a new marine heatwave will compare its ecological effects to the earlier Blob. The vast marine heatwave that spread warm temperatures across the northeast Pacific Ocean earlier this year has declined in size and pulled back from the West Coast, possibly reducing its immediate impacts on coastal ecosystems.
Pacific Islands
Little is known about the underwater world in Hawaiian waters below typical scuba diving depths. In a new study, researchers shine a light on fish communities in mesophotic and subphotic zones of the Pacific.
NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center and an international team of scientists conducted one of the most ambitious studies to date to learn where larval fish spend their time and what they eat. Their research shows that many larval fish species from different ocean habitats are surrounded by and ingesting plastics in their preferred nursery habitat.
Southeast
NOAA Fisheries requests your comments on a proposed rule to maintain a reduced buffer between the recreational for-hire component annual catch limit (ACL) and recreational annual catch target (ACT) for Gulf of Mexico red snapper. The reduced buffer would result in an increased ACT, which determines the length of the federal for-hire fishing season. Comments are due by December 12, 2019.
The third year of NOAA’s conservation corps program in the Gulf of Mexico recently kicked off, creating jobs and training the next generation to restore coastal habitat, fisheries, and wildlife impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. This fall, young adults from all five Gulf states converged in Weeks Bay, Alabama, for a week of orientation to kick off the GulfCorps program’s
third year.
A Deepwater Horizon project to restore 37 acres of prime bird nesting habitat on Louisiana’s Queen Bess Island kicked off recently. Located about two-and-a-half miles north of Grand Isle in Barataria Bay, the island had been sinking and eroding into the Gulf of Mexico. Less than 5 acres of suitable bird habitat remain.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA Fisheries has approved federal measures for the Jonah crab fishery that complement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Jonah Crab.
Fishermen and researchers continue collaboration to better understand research survey trawl gear performance. The 2019 twin-trawling experiment aboard the F/V Karen Elizabeth in late September tested scientific survey net performance at different spreads (i.e., width of open net).
NOAA Fisheries has extended the voluntary vessel speed restriction zone previously established southeast of Nantucket to protect a group of right whales sighted in the area on November 9. This zone is in effect through November 24. We ask that mariners route around this area or transit through it at 10 knots or less.
Honoring a long-held maritime tradition, command of the NOAA research vessel Gloria Michelle was transferred in October in ceremonies at the Woods Hole Laboratory. Lab employees and guests gathered for a brief ceremony and the reading of orders to welcome a new commanding officer.
