For Immediate Release
November 14, 2019
 
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Continues its Search for a Fishery Outreach Specialist
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is currently accepting applications for the position of Fishery Outreach Specialist.
 
Under the direct supervision of the Executive Director, the Fisheries Outreach Specialist will provide a communication link between the Council and its constituents by developing the appropriate outreach and education materials pertinent to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council's mission. The primary responsibilities of this position are to organize and conduct outreach and education via stakeholder meetings, workshops, and other events that require travel throughout the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere as needed. Also, assists in the development and review of outreach materials suitable for the public such as written summaries, articles, infographics, digital content, and audio/visual products. The Fishery Outreach Specialist will also contribute to the development and review of technical documents as assigned.
 
 
Application Deadline EXTENDED: Applications will be accepted through Friday, December 6, 2019
 
How to Apply: Your complete application package should include: 1)cover letter, 2) resume/CV, 3) professional writing sample, 4) a representative outreach product, and 5) contact information for threreferences. Send to:
 
By regular mail:                                                    By email:
Dr. Carrie Simmons                                                Fish.Outreach@gulfcouncil.org
ExecutiveDirector
Gulf of MexicFishery Management Council
4107 West Spruce Street,Suite 200
TampaFlorida 33607 USA
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext. 238
