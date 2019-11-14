Thursday, November 14, 2019
Franklin County is hoping the legislature will budget money next year to install a fire suppression system in the historic Fort Coombs Armory
Franklin County is in the process of renovating the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
Now the county needs to add a sprinkler system which is required by the state fire Marshall.
The board agreed this month to add the project to their legislative request for funding – they will need about 250 thousand for the work.
The county is also seeking 1.5 million dollars to build a new Emergency Operation Center on Highway 65.
The city of Apalachicola is also seeking money from the state to help upgrade its water and sewer system, including 530 thousand dollars for Wastewater Treatment Plant Repairs, 370 thousand dollars for Inflow and Infiltration Study and Repairs and nearly 500 thousand dollars for improvements and repairs for Lift Station #4.
