FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Molly is a 9-12 month old Catahoula. Besides having an absolutely beautiful red merle coat, she is also very friendly and intelligent. This girl loves people and really wants to please. She responds well to training and has a lot of potential. She will do best in an active home with plenty of exercise. What a beauty!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
