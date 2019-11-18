The parents of a missing 4-year-old Eastpoint girl who was found by drone just yards away from her home last week were arrested and are now facing charges of child neglect.
On November 14th the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a missing 4 year old child on Ridge Road in Eastpoint.
Both parents reported that they had not seen the child since the night before when they put her to bed.
When they woke at 12:30 on Thursday afternoon, the child was not in her bed and they were unable to locate her.
When deputies searched the home, they noticed a "strong, foul odor" coming from the inside of the home and found it in complete disarray, with dog feces, urine and garbage on the floors.
They also found Rotten food, ashtrays full of cigarette butts, and bags full of clothing blocking the doorways of bedrooms.
Deputies attempted to open a closet door to search for the child and several live rats started falling out of the ceiling.
After that a door to door search was started that included the Department of Corrections K-9 Team and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
Within 20 minutes , the sheriff’s office had located the missing child with a drone.
She was trapped in a heavily wooded area about 100 yards from the house, unable to free herself.
She was wet, muddy and had scratches on her limbs.
The weather conditions were approximately 50 degrees outside and she was wearing no shoes or socks.
At that time officers arrested Sabrina C. Berry and Marcus A. Howard and charged them with Neglect of Child without Great Bodily Harm.
