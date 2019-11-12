Governor Ron DeSantis & VISIT FLORIDA Launch New Website for Service Members and Their Families

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, in honor of Veteran’s Day, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new military-friendly travel section on VISIT FLORIDA’s website, www.visitflorida.com/military.
The section is a consolidated source of Florida travel information for service members, veterans, and their families. The site includes information about discounts and experiences available to military members and their families, monuments and memorials, military-related events, museums and more.
“More than 1.5 million veterans call Florida home and the defense industry is one of the state’s top economic drivers,” said Governor DeSantis. “On Veteran’s Day, we recognize and observe the sacrifices of our men and women in the armed services who have dedicated their lives to preserving the principles upon which our great country was founded. Since taking office, I have made it a priority to enhance Florida’s reputation as the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. VISIT FLORIDA’s new military travel hub expands this initiative and further strengthens the bond between Florida and our nation’s heroes.”
“Florida is one of the world’s leading destinations and VISIT FLORIDA is dedicated to providing all our visitors with inspiring travel ideas,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young. “Through this new addition to our website, VISIT FLORIDA is showcasing the many military-friendly experiences available throughout the state. We are honored to provide our country’s servicemen and women with tailored visitor information, and will remain committed to ensuring military members, veterans, and their families feel welcome when creating lifelong memories in the Sunshine State.”
Florida is a diverse destination that last year attracted 127 million travelers from around the world. Tourism remains the state’s leading industry and, based on the latest economic impact study, visitors to Florida contributed $85.9 billion to the state's economy and supported 1.5 million Florida jobs in 2017.
To learn more and explore the Sunshine State’s travel experiences, go to www.VISITFLORIDA.COM.
