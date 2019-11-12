Roadwork is starting on Highway 98 through Tyndall Air Force Base.
On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Florida Department of Transportation for a groundbreaking ceremony of the Tyndall Flyover, a new project at Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) that will improve access and security to the base.
The project will elevate the travel lanes of Highway 98 above the Tyndall Drive main entrance to the base, separating through-traffic on Highway 98 from traffic to the entrance to Tyndall.
The Department of Transportation's average annual daily traffic counts show approximately 36,000 drivers travel U.S. 98 through Tyndall AFB every day.
The flyover will improve access to the base, enhance safety and improve response time for personnel living off base.
The $19.9 million dollar project is set to be completed in 2021.
