It's Christmas on the Coast this month!

|
Visit Area through
Museum Video Series
Want a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series hosted by Trinity Hardy. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museum, including The Raney House Museum, The Orman House Museum, John Gorrie Museum State Park, Carrabelle History Museum and Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, as well as our two historic lighthouses: Cape St. George Light and Crooked River Lighthouse. Discover the rich historical significance of each site and get a glimpse of the unique artifacts, memorabilia and exhibits showcased inside these fascinating museums. An event and community series will also launch soon to keep you informed on events and activities throughout the area.
Apalachicola Historic Downtown Christmas Celebration November 29
The historic town of Apalachicola officially kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 29 with the Historic Downtown Christmas Celebration. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets. Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4pm at Riverfront park on Water Street to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. The Historic Orman & Raney House Museums will be decorated and open for tours. Click here for details.
Eastpoint Christmas Parade Dec. 6
Join Eastpoint for its annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 6. Santa will be at the Eastpoint Fire Station following a 4:30 parade from Seller's Tile along Hwy 98 to Fisherman's Choice. Gifts and refreshments for children 10 and under. Details.
SGI's Island Christmas Event December 5-8
St George Island kicks off the Christmas season with a holiday weekend event December 5-8. On Thursday evening, December 5, experience the Lighting of the Palms, enjoy hot dogs, cookies, and cocoa at Lighthouse Park, see the Children’s Lighted Wonderland with activities, games, and face painting, and see Santa. Throughout the weekend December 6-8, enjoy shopping and dining free gift wrapping for all items purchased on the island that weekend. Details.
Holiday Fresh Market December 7
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come to Apalachicola for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E and Market Street. Details here.
Camp Gordon Johnston Golf Tourney December 7
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and St. James Bay Golf Club will host an Inaugural Camp Gordon Johnston Benefit Golf Tournament on December 7, the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at St. James Bay Golf Club in Carrabelle, FL beginning at 9:00 am. The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will display vehicles and artifacts on site during the tournament. Following the tournament there will be a buffet at the Crooked River Grill in the St. James Bay Clubhouse.
Baroque Era Christmas Concert December 8 Classic Christmas Concert December 15
A Baroque Era Christmas is the theme for the first concert of the Ilse Newell 2019-2020 season to be held December 8 from 4-5pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The Tallahassee Bach Parley will perform French Noels by Michel Corrette and Marc-Antoine Charp0entier, the “Christmas Concerto” by Arcangelo Corelli and a Christmas sonata by Georg Muffat. Doors open at 3:40 PM.
On December 15, a classic Christmas music concert will be held at Trinity at 4pm. Featured in the concert is a cello/piano duet of “O Come, O Come Emanuel” with cellist Lauren Mullinax and pianist Janis Ramos. Plus many soloists form the Bay Area Choral Society will be featured.
Holiday on the Harbor & Boat Parade of Lights December 14
The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 14 from 11am - 8pm in downtown Carrabelle. This year’s Holiday on the Harbor will include a street festival featuring children’s activities, vendors, live music and of course, the boat parade at dusk. Downtown Carrabelle merchants will be open during the festival with holiday specials. Stay for the weekend and enjoy a host of activities throughout Carrabelle.
Farmers Markets in Apalachicola and Carrabelle
This Apalachicola Farmers' Market will be held December 14 and 28 at the Mill Pond Pavilion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Carrabelle Farmer’s Market on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 21 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, veggies, baked goods, art and more. The Crooked River Farmer’s Market will be held every first and third Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
|
Give The Gift of Relaxation!
Now is the perfect time to book a last minute holiday getaway or to reserve your Spring 2020 vacation. Lodging providers in Franklin County feature a great selection of beachfront vacation homes, historic B&Bs or anything in between to suit your vacation needs.
APALACHICOLA
The Gibson Inn will host its popular Murder Mystery weekend December 6-7, 2019. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Murder Mystery Weekend at the Gibson Inn will feature caroling, auditions for a Christmas play, a Christmas costume contest and a murder! The murder weekend package includes cocktails, appetizers, dinner at the Franklin and two days of fun as you gather clues around town. Plan now for a New Year’s Eve at the Gibson Inn Fun and festivities to ring in the New Year, featuring musical entertainment from Slow Low Crow and the Brown Goose. Several Robinson Vacation Rental properties Offers seven nights for the price of six at all of their vacation rental listings. Also, if you stay a minimum of three nights, you can earn 10% off a fishing charter with Robinson Brothers Fishing Guides.
CARRABELLEMany of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. The St. James Bay Golf Resort features a Stay & Play packages including accommodations plus unlimited rounds of golf.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Resort Vacation Properties features a variety of homes offering deals including 20% discounts on select properties. Collins Vacation Rentals specials include individual property discounts, Fall Savings Specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free as well as other discounts. The Buccaneer Inn is offering a getaway that features Stay 6 consecutive nights and get the 7th one free plus a 10% discount for seniors over 55, government employees, and/or military. Several properties at Fickling & Company feature book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts.
Click here to view current countywide specials.
No comments:
Post a Comment