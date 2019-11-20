NOAA Fisheries FishNews - November 20, 2019

|
Highlights
Tomorrow, November 21, is World Fisheries Day. Read our latest leadership message from Alexa Cole, new Director for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of International Affairs and Seafood Inspection, to learn how U.S. fisheries management and seafood inspection set the global standard for sustainability.
NOAA announces new strategies to dramatically expand the agency’s application of four emerging science and technology focus areas—NOAA Unmanned Systems, Artificial Intelligence, ’Omics, and the Cloud—to guide advancements in the quality and timeliness of NOAA science, products, and services. Through December 16, the public is invited to review and provide comments on these new strategies.
NOAA Fisheries is requesting nominations for appointment to the new Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force of the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The purpose of this task force is to provide MAFAC, and subsequently NOAA Fisheries, expert advice on the generation, delivery, and use of electronically reported data from private recreational anglers. Nominations are due January 19.
Beachwalkers: Please Report Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles
NOAA Fisheries has updated a web-based data visualization tool that invites community managers and other decision-makers to access information on coastal fishing community vulnerability. The map viewer and graphing tool enables users to explore social vulnerability in more than 4,600 coastal and fishing communities in 23 states.
Alaska
NOAA Fisheries released preliminary findings from our 2019 surveys in the Arctic. Through long-term, consistent data collection during dedicated research surveys, we monitor trends in marine population abundance and changes in their distribution. This information helps Alaska Native communities, coastal communities, and resource managers better prepare and respond to changes in Alaska marine ecosystems.
West Coast
Sweeping changes in Essential Fish Habitat designations for West Coast groundfish fisheries adopted this week will reopen access for fishermen to productive fishing grounds where fish populations have rebounded. At the same time, these changes will protect sensitive deep-water habitat and deep-sea corals from bottom fishing.
A dedicated group of scientific divers gathered on a southern California dock to release hundreds of juvenile white abalone grown in captivity. This marked the first release of endangered white abalone into the wild off southern California, a key recovery strategy for the native species.
Pacific Islands
NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Education and Training Mini-Grants Program supports projects that will increase the sustainability, viability, and visibility of fishing and marine resource issues and communities in the Pacific Islands region. Projects should prepare communities for employment in marine-related professions; increase seafood and fishing safety, marketing, or management; or improve the sustainability of fishing practices through technology or data collection. Proposals are due January 16.
Southeast
NOAA Fisheries requests your comments on a proposed rule to implement Amendment 9
to the Fishery Management Plan for Coral and Coral Reef Resources in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed rule would establish new Habitat Areas of Particular Concern, with varying levels of fishing gear restrictions, to protect coral essential fish habitat in the Gulf. Comments are due December 16
.
NOAA Fisheries is soliciting nominations for the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Southeast Data, Assessment, and Review Workshops—better known as the SEDAR Pool—Advisory Panel. Selected members will serve a 5-year term beginning in 2020. Nominations are due
December 18.
Greater Atlantic
In the past 50 years, as the Northeast has gotten significantly rainier, flood prediction has become increasingly important. Understanding flooding patterns helps the public, town planners, and emergency responders, and it is also important for fishway operators and fisheries managers.
Northeast Fisheries Science Center researchers are engaged in a multi-year effort to gather the information needed to maintain viable fisheries in a warming world ocean. Archeologists studying Smuttynose Island in the Gulf of Maine uncovered the remnants of cod and other fish deposited by one of colonial America’s first fishing stations. Researchers are using these fish parts to learn more about fish and the ocean they lived in nearly 350 years ago.
Lt. Benjamin VanDine recently assumed command of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center's research vessel Gloria Michelle. The ship conducts scientific surveys and is deployed on projects for NOAA Fisheries and other scientific research organizations in the Northeast.
Upcoming Deadlines
November 29
Nomination packages due for openings on the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel
.
November 30
Applications due for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s
Sanctuary Advisory Council.
December 18
Nominations due for the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species SEDAR Pool
.
December 20
Nominations due for Outstanding Leaders in Wetland Conservation
award.
January 16
Proposals due for Pacific Islands Region’s Marine Education and Training Mini-Grant Program
.
January 19
Nominations due for MAFAC’s Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force
.
Upcoming Events
November 14–20 Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Costa Mesa, California.
November 20
Webinar: Commercial eVTR Options in the Greater Atlantic
November 20
Seaweed Farming in Washington State: An Introductory Workshop
December 2–6 South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Wilmington, North Carolina.
December 3–5 New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Newport, Rhode Island.
December 4 Texas Trustee Implementation Group Conducting Annual Meeting via Online Video Presentation.
December 10–12 Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Annapolis, Maryland.
January 17 Maine Aquaculture Research, Development, and Education Forum
in Belfast, Maine.
February 12–13
West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop
in Renton, Washington.
