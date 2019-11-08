The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is inviting everyone to check out their new Watershed walk.
The watershed walk is a new addition to the the Reserve’s boardwalk system.
The watershed walk runs along the boardwalk connecting the butterfly garden to the bay overlook.
It allows visitors to virtually travel downstream from the headwaters of the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers to the mouth of the Apalachicola River where it empties into Apalachicola Bay.
The 270-foot boardwalk is scaled to match the 530 river miles from the headwaters to the bay.
Boardwalk markers denoting landmarks such as cities, towns and dams along the river help visitors track their journey.
There are also signs along the boardwalk informing visitors about what they are seeing and explaining the importance of the watershed and much more.
If you would like to see it for yourself, The Reserve Nature Center is located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment