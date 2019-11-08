Are You Interested in Serving as a Member on the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board?

Wakulla County is currently seeking one (1) citizen who has a willingness to serve as a member on the Code Enforcement Board as an alternate member. The membership of the Code Enforcement Board shall be residents of the County; and whenever possible, consist of an architect, a business person, an engineer, a general contractor, a subcontractor, a realtor, and another citizen. These positions are on a volunteer basis only and the members would have the responsibility of being present at each scheduled Code Enforcement Meeting beginning January 2019. These meetings typically occur on the second Wednesday of every month at 5:30p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve as an alternate member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, December 13, 2019. Please email your information to Somer Pell at spell@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-1528.
