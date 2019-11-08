Friday, November 8, 2019

Free Flu Shots for Veterans; Weems Public Health Hearing November 14

Free Flu Shots for Veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11Weems Medical Centers in  Apalachicola and  Carrabelle will offer free flu vaccinations on Veteran’s Day, Monday November 11, 2019 for all Veterans. This is a great time to receive your flu vaccination at no charge and before the height of the flu season is upon us. Clinic hours for the flu vaccinations at both locations will be from 8 am until 5 pm.

Weems Memorial Medical Centers and Weems Memorial Hospital supports our Veterans and we thank you for your service to our great nation and for protecting all the citizens of the United States of America!!

Weems Now Part of the VA
Urgent Care Network
Weems Medical Centers in Carrabelle and Apalachicola are now part of the Veteran's Administration (VA) Urgent Care Network to provide veterans greater choice and access to timely, high-quality care. Weems Medical Centers can provide veterans urgent care to treat injuries and illnessnesses that require immediate attention, but are not life-threatening. The two medical centers also provide veterans routine medical and preventative care services. Veterans will need to bring photo ID and their VA card or other insurance cards if they have secondary insurance with them when they come to the medical centers. 
Learn more about services offered at the Weems Medical Clinics here.
November is National Diabetes Month
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of disability and death in the United States. If it’s not controlled, diabetes can cause blindness, nerve damage, kidney disease, and other health problems. One in 12 Americans has diabetes – that’s more than 25 million people. And another 79 million adults in the United States are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The good news? People who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes can lower their risk by more than half if they make healthy changes. These changes include: eating healthy, increasing physical activity, and losing weight. If you are overweight, have high blood pressure, or are age 45 or older, you are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The good news is that making healthy changes can greatly lower your risk. 
Weems Public Hearing on Healthcare November 14The Weems Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 14 at 5:30 pm to receive public input about two healthcare management proposals recently presented to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners. The hearing will take place in the County Commission meeting room, located at 34 Forbes Street in Apalachicola.
The two proposals, from Alliant/Tallahassee Memorial and from Ascension Sacred Heart, are available to review through the links above or online at weemsmemorial.com.  The public is encouraged to attend and voice their opinion on the proposals and about Weems in general.
Blood Drives Planned for November 14 and January 9Weems Memorial Hospital will host two blood drives over the next two months. The blood drives will be held at the Weems hospital site located at 135 Avenue G and are scheduled as follows:  November 14 from noon-5 pm; January 9 from noon - 5pm.
X-Ray Services Available Soon at Weems in CarrabelleStarting in November, Weems Memorial Center East, located in Carrabelle, will be offering Outpatient X-Ray services. X-Ray services will be available on Tuesdays and Thursday, from 9 am - 4:30 pm and closed for lunch from 12 pm - 1 pm. Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-Ins are welcomed. Referring physicians can also call and set up the appointment for their patients. Call 850-697-2345 to make an appointment.
Weems To Offer Fall Vaccinations
Weems Medical Centers in Carrabelle and Apalachicola are now offering influenza and other vaccination shots during regular business hours by appointment.

The vaccinations will not require any out-of-pocket cost for those with insurance.  For those without insurance, the recombinant influenza vaccine is available for people ages 18 years and older for $35. The adjuvanted and high-dose inactivated vaccines for people ages 65 years and older will be available $55. Pneumonia vaccinations are also available at each clinic. Children younger than six month or people with severe allergies to the vaccine or ingredients in the vaccine are advised to consult their doctor before receiving a flu shot.
Insurance Questions? Attend These SessionsA representative with the Florida Health Connector will be in Franklin County on the following dates to assist Franklin County residents with questions relating to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Insurance.  The Weems Medical Center East Carrabelle clinic will host sessions on Wednesday November 6th, November 20th, and December 4th from 1pm to 4pm. George E. Weems Memorial Hospital will host information sessions on Tuesday November 5th, November 12th, November 19th, and November 26th from 10am to 4pm. 
The 2020 Open Enrollment Period for ACA health insurance runs from Friday, November 1, 2019, to Sunday, December 15, 2019. If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2020 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2020.
George E. Weems Memorial Hospital 135 Avenue G, Apalachicola, Florida 850-653-8853



