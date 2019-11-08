Free Flu Shots for Veterans; Weems Public Health Hearing November 14

Insurance Questions? Attend These SessionsA representative with the Florida Health Connector will be in Franklin County on the following dates to assist Franklin County residents with questions relating to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Insurance. The Weems Medical Center East Carrabelle clinic will host sessions on Wednesday November 6th, November 20th, and December 4th from 1pm to 4pm. George E. Weems Memorial Hospital will host information sessions on Tuesday November 5th, November 12th, November 19th, and November 26th from 10am to 4pm.
The 2020 Open Enrollment Period for ACA health insurance runs from Friday, November 1, 2019, to Sunday, December 15, 2019. If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2020 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2020.
