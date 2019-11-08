Governor DeSantis Announces Free Admission for Florida State Parks in Honor of Veterans Day

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service will offer free admission for all families and visitors on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in recognition of Veterans Day. Florida State Parks offer year-round discounts on annual entrance passes to those who currently serve or have served in the U.S. military, veterans with service-related disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have fallen in combat.
“As a gesture of gratitude, we invite all of the men and women who serve or have served our great country to enjoy our state parks for free on Veterans Day,” said Governor DeSantis. “As we honor and give thanks to those who protect our freedom, we hope that veterans and their families have some time to enjoy a Florida State Park.”
“We are proud to recognize Veterans Day by providing free entry into our award-winning state parks as a sign of appreciation for all of America’s veterans,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “Florida's state parks are home to some of the most incredible natural areas, and we invite residents to get outdoors and enjoy these prized parks."
“Veterans Day helps us honor America’s veterans and celebrate their service. We’re happy to waive admission fees for all Florida State Parks and offer them as a place to celebrate,” said Florida Parks Service Director Eric Draper. “We hope you’ll join us and take some time to recognize the many contributions of the men and women of the US Armed Forces.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment