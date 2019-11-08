Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

|
Monthly Business October
Luncheon
Wednesday,
December 4th
Hosted by:
The Franklin
201 E Gulf Beach Dr, St George Island
Business After Hours
Thursday November 14th
5:30-7:00pm
Up To No Good Tavern
76 Market St. Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
September 2001 661
September 2002 680
September 2003 854
September 2004 930
September 2005 758
September 2006 624
September 2007 1,575
September 2008 1,357
September 2009 1,688
September 2010 1,002
September 2011 1,165
September 2012 1,882
September 2013 1,380
September 2014 1,253
September 2015 732
September 2016 1,074
September 2017 1,150
September 2018 1,157
September 2019 1,441
St. George Island
September 2018 849
September 2019 872
Eastpoint
September 2019 184
Users
Sessions
13749
Number of Sessions Per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Pendelton 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Assistants Eastpoint Visitor Center
Deb Davis
Jean Layne
850-670-3474
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email
|Downtown Christmas Celebration
|
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 4- 8pm.
The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit.
Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront park on Water Street.
Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!
Shop Small Saturday
Plus, help our great local shops by shopping on "Small Business Saturday" November 30th from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM (ET) Visit our small local business' in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and St. George Island. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.
Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association
The mission of the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association (AARA) is to expand artificial reef structures promoting an ecologically stable marine environment in both state and federal waters off the coast of Apalachicola, Florida to increase conservation, recreation, research and educational opportunities.
Franklin County Office of the State Attorney located at 34 Forbes St. Apalachicola.
Owned and operated by Granville Croom The Snack Shack is located at 115 Ave I in Apalachicola. Specializing in Homemade Breakfast all day. We offer all types of foods, Fried Seafood, Hamburgers, Hotdogs and a host of other items to touch the pallet. Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery.
Open: Tuesday - Saturday 7a.m-5p.m Closed: Sunday and Monday... Special Events or Large Parties "no problem"We also offer a variety of homemade deserts. We also have "Daily Specials" .
Specializing in Waterfront, Coastal Gems Real Estate, Inc opened in 2000 in St. George Island & Carrabelle in 2006 we moved to Crawfordville and then back to Franklin County in 2017 We are open in Sumatra and Eastpoint. Carol Ann Williams background is in Interior Design & Construction drawings She has been in Real Estate for 38 Years. Broker/Owner Carol Ann William has been in the Real Estate business for 38 years, starting out at Bayside Villas on the Ochlockonee River, where she was a draft woman, interior designer and real estate sales associate. She has opened a Branch Office at 335 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint. She is looking forward to growing her business with more associates from this area.
Personalized grocery shopping and delivery service for the Franklin County, FL area
Welcome to the beautiful Forgotten Coast located in the Panhandle of Florida. Imagine arriving at your vacation rental or home and finding it fully stocked with everything you need the moment you walk through the door. Deli items, fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, toiletries, baby products, and more can all be ready and awaiting your arrival. We've got you covered at Grocery Gals, let us do the work and you do the vacation! Owned and operated by Lindsey Shepard & Christy Thompson.
Associate Member
The Sherbal Family Trust
Member News
It's that time again, our fourth giveaway for the year!
ENTER TO WIN A
3- or 4-Night
Royal Caribbean
Cruise for 4!
Enjoy a 3- or 4-Night Royal Caribbean cruise for four aboard the Navigator of the Seas! Visit their newly revamped private island, CocoCay, where you can ride down giant waterslides or just hang out on the beach.
Enter to win this dream vacation by January 15th, 2020.
Enter here:
Visit Capt Peterson's Youtube Channel
Chamber News
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Vehicle Tags
In the late 80's or early 90's the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce had vehicle tags made. One of our Board of Directors Andrea Pendelton shared the image of one recently with us so we thought it would be a good idea to recreate this classic with the added touch of the current Chamber logo. They are available at the Chamber office at 17 Ave E in Apalachicola.
late 80's / early 90's
2019 tag
Butts & Clucks Cook-Off
Florida State BBQ Championship
Applications now available
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2019-20, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
|
November 9th & 23rd @ 9:00 am-1:00 pm
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM.
Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast
The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting a wonderful, free program about the Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast, featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and the Cape San Blas Lighthouse. The Carrabelle History Museum will be joined by James Hargrove, Docent and Historian for St. George Island Lighthouse Association, and Linda Wood, Operations Manager for Cape San Blas Lighthouse. This program will be held Saturday, November 9, 10 am - 12 pm at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL.
The Cape St. George Light, also known as the St. George Island Lighthouse, is the fourth reconstruction of the historic lighthouse that was originally built on Little St. George Island. The lighthouse was rebuilt and moved several times after damage by numerous storms, a hurricane and beach erosion. After its collapse in 2005, it was rebuilt in its current position using original bricks salvaged from the water. It reopened in the center of the St. George Island in December 2008. The museum and lighthouse is open every day except Thursday.
The current Cape San Blas Lighthouse was constructed 130 years ago to replace a series of lighthouses located on Cape San Blas and destroyed by storms and war. There were four lighthouses built on Cape San Blas between 1849 and 1885. Work on the current lighthouse began in September 1884 and was completed the following February, except for the installation of the lens. The lighthouse was lit on June 30, 1885. In 2012, the lighthouse was temporarily closed due to shoreline erosion and in July of 2014 it was moved to its current location in Port St. Joe. On October 10, 2018 both Keeper's Quarters buildings sustained damage from Hurricane Michael. The lighthouse is open Wednesday through Saturday.
There is no fee for this program. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
The New 76ers
November 9 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm $20.00
The Gallery at High Cotton presents The New 76ers in a studio concert on Saturday, November 9th.
This Tallahassee based dynamic trio consists of Kelly and Danny Goddard, along with Brian Durham, playing original Americana Folk tunes. Stellar songwriting, stylistic vocals, three part harmonies and seasoned playing - this group puts together a show that will lift your soul.
Stop in the gallery, or call number below, to reserve your seat. Or check out our Facebook page for more information. Seating is limited for this event. $20 per person, BYOB. As always, feel free to bring something to share. Doors open at 7 p.m. Concert begins 7:30 p.m.
Bay Area Choral Society Veterans' Day Concert
November 10 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm $5
Please join the Bay Area Choral Society as they celebrate our Country's Veterans by performing music from the WWII era. The concert showcases familiar songs; Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To, A Salute to the Armed Forces, The Battle Hymn of the Republic and other favorites. Our Country's veterans will be recognized. Take a Sentimental Journey with our choir and soloists as they sing songs about hope, love and dreams. The Concert will be held on Sunday, November 10th, beginning at 4pm in the Carrabelle Christian Center, located at 142 River Road in Carrabelle, Florida. Admission is $5. A portion of the proceeds of this concert will benefit the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum located across from Carrabelle Beach.
Veterans Day Ceremony
Monday, November 11th. The St. George Lighthouse Association in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in SGI Lighthouse Park at 11 AM. Guest speaker will be Gordon "Goose" Hunter. Yes, he is original "Goose" from Top Gun Movie. His roommate was the technical adviser for the movie. Most notably, he flew his last mission alongside Senator John McCain on the day he was shot down. Gordon is a 30-year Delta Pilot and retired Atlanta businessman who lives in Schooner Landing in the SGI Plantation, pilots his own plane, serves as faith-based volunteer to Franklin County Jail and is leader of the Apalachicola Regional AirPort Advisory Committee. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony and the lighthouse will be open to everyone with free climbs offered to all veterans. We encourage you to attend as we honor all veterans and fill Lighthouse Park for this very important event.
Franklin County Service of Remembrance
on Monday Nov.11th 2:00 pm at the Veteran's Memorial Plaza Three Soldiers Monument at 230 Market Street in Apalachicola. During this time of reflection, we remember those we have loved and lost in a ceremony that will be followed by light refreshments and conversation. Big Bend Hospice. Anyone who has experienced or is experiencing loss, whether or not you have utilized our hospice services, is welcome to be a part of this service. For more information contact Ed Lyon at (850) 556-7029
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb
November 11 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
The November Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres. Because space is limited, reservations are recommended.
The sun will set at 5:46 p.m. and the "Beaver" moon will rise at 5:34 p.m. on November 11. The November full moon is called the Beaver moon because at this time of year beavers are preparing for winter, and it is the time to set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs before the swamps freeze over. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people without reservations are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb
Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb
November 11 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle, FL is honoring our military veterans this Veterans Day. In honor of this day and our veterans, the Crooked River Lighthouse will be opening with special hours, 12-8 pm on Monday, November 11. All military veterans are invited to tour the museum and climb the Crooked River Lighthouse free all day. All others are welcome. Cost for non-veterans to climb is $5.
A Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb will be held that evening from 5-8 pm. Visitors can climb the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay under the glow of the sunset and the rising full moon. For the November full moon climb, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have exciting live music out of Tallahassee with the return of the very popular Afro-Cuban drumming by Master Yazid along with several of his fellow drummers, who are the newly named "Cinco Mas Cervezas". Yazid Johnson has played in professional orchestras, is a jazz musician, has performed at the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and for former presidents and has been an instructor and leader for the FSU African Drumming Ensemble.
Enjoy the opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island under the night sky while listening to the sounds of Afro-Cuban drumming with this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb. Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the new fire pit. Cost for the Full Moon Climb event is $8 and free for military veterans. The museum and gift shop will also be open. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Annual Veterans Day Program
At the Franklin County School Gym Tuesday, November 12th 10 am. Lunch will be prepared by the Culinary Department for Veterans and their families immediately after the program. Presented by Franklin County K-12 School & Apalachicola Bay Charter School. (1250 Hwy 98, Eastpoint)
Fused Glass Art Classes
Wednesdays @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fused Glass Art Classes
5:00-7:00 PM
Art of Glass Gallery Apalachicola is now doing classes.
(Art of Glass is famous for their jewelry, mosaics, hand painted glassware and kiln fired creations.)
Deb at Art of Glass is looking for the artist in you to sign up for their fused glass art classes. Now you can create your own kiln fired glass masterpiece. To sign up for classes, call 850-370-1019 or or visit Art of Glass at 47 Market St Apalachicola at the foot of the bridge. Art of Glass, the only glass gallery in Apalachicola
Sometimes It's Hotter Circle of Friends
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Every Thursday
Live Music , Complimentary Appetizers
All Ages Welcome
Dogs on a Leash Welcome
The Forgotten Coast Community Health & Wellness Fair
November 16 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf (ASHG), along with community partners, is offering a free health fair on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9 am until 1 pm at the historic Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, in Port St. Joe. Free health screenings include height, weight, body mass index (BMI), blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, anemia, HIV/Hepatitis C screening, and skin cancer screening. ASHG and its partners will provide health information and education highlighting diabetes, smoking cessation, mental health, child advocacy, sexual assault, women's health, breast feeding, nutrition, support for expectant parents, housing assistance, employment assistance, car seat safety checks, and a CPR demonstration.
Kona shaved Ice will be offering FREE low-cal and sugar-free treats with the help of a grant from the Sacred Heart Gulf Guild. We will have face-painting and crafts for kids.
All services are free, insurance is not required, and identification is not needed. A Spanish translator will be available. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, please call 850-229-5620.
Joan Matey Art Exhibit
November 16 @ 10:00 am - November 30 @ 5:00 pm
Our next featured artist, Joan Matey, will exhibit mixed media works November 16-30, 2019, at The Gallery at High Cotton (home of JOBA Art Studios) in Apalachicola.
You're invited; join us! Come meet and help us welcome this outstanding artist to the gallery Saturday, November 16th, 5:00 - 8:00 PM during our art opening reception party. This exhibition will continue and be available to the public until November 30th during our regular hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm.
A community leader, this diverse regional artist is known for provocative dimensional works, environmental performance art (Fishy Fashions), and creative expressive works. With a museum curator background, Matey founded, teaches and creates for Carrabelle's magical Lantern Fest. Join us as we proudly present artist Joan Matey!
Apalachicola River & Floodplain Class
November 22 @ 12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
The Apalachicola River has been called "the Lifeblood of the Bay." Freshwater from the river mixes with salty gulf creating Apalachicola Bay, one of the most pristine and productive estuaries in the country. The river has always played an important role in Apalachicola's history and it is vital to our lives today. It is also a significant resource for the state of Florida, and its freshwater flow is critical to the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico.
Participants will learn about the ecology, culture, and history of the Apalachicola River and floodplain, as well as come to appreciate the impact interstate relationships play in the control of the river. After the in-class portion, participants will embark on a journey up the river aboard the ANERR research vessel Henry Lee to get an up-close look at some of the floodplain ecosystems and dis-tributaries of the river.
Tickets for the class are free but must be claimed in advance from our eventbrite page.
Any questions about this or any of our other courses and workshops can be addressed to either Anita Grove: (850) 670-7708 or emailed to her here
, or Josh Eaton: (850) 670-7710 or email him here
.
