Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Newsletter

Meetings



Monthly Business October Luncheon

Wednesday, December 4th

Hosted by: The Franklin 201 E Gulf Beach Dr, St George Island





Business After Hours

Thursday November 14th

5:30-7:00pm

Up To No Good Tavern



76 Market St. Apalachicola









Visitor Statistics

Apalachicola

September 2001 661 September 2002 680 September 2003 854 September 2004 930 September 2005 758 September 2006 624 September 2007 1,575 September 2008 1,357 September 2009 1,688 September 2010 1,002 September 2011 1,165 September 2012 1,882 September 2013 1,380 September 2014 1,253 September 2015 732 September 2016 1,074 September 2017 1,150 September 2018 1,157 September 2018 1,157 September 2019 1,441

St. George Island

September 2018 849 September 2019 872



Eastpoint





October Website Stats Users 11,179 New Users 10,624

Sessions 13749

Number of Sessions Per User 1.23 Pageviews 33,749 Pages / Session 2.44 Avg. Session Duration 00:01:39 New Users 85% September 2019 184 Board of Directors PRESIDENT

Donna Duncan 653-8976

VICE-PRESIDENT

Bud Hayes 927-3305

TREASURER

Jerry Hall 653-9510

SECRETARY

Jean Ulrich 653-2900 Kristin Anderson 653-2249 Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009 Ginny Griner 653-8853

Beverly Hewitt 653-9510

Mike Koun 653-2191

Michael Shuler 653-1757 Sara Ward 653-1399 Debbie Flowers 670-4000 Andrea Pendelton 653-2512 Executive Director John C. Solomon execdirector@apalachicolabay. org 850-370-6602

Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center Samantha Gilbert 850-653-9419

Assistant St. George Island Center Nancy Hodgson 850-927-7744

Assistants Eastpoint Visitor Center Deb Davis Jean Layne 850-670-3474





Got Ideas? Suggestions?

How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you? Is there something that we can do better to help your business? Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide? Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce. Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at execdirector@apalachicolabay. org.







Business Luncheons and Business After Hours

Downtown Christmas Celebration The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 4- 8pm.

The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit.

Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront park on Water Street. Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!

Shop Small Saturday

Plus, help our great local shops by shopping on "Small Business Saturday" November 30th from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM (ET) Visit our small local business' in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and St. George Island. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.

New Members



Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association

The mission of the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association (AARA) is to expand artificial reef structures promoting an ecologically stable marine environment in both state and federal waters off the coast of Apalachicola, Florida to increase conservation, recreation, research and educational opportunities.



State Attorneys Office Franklin County Office of the State Attorney located at 34 Forbes St. Apalachicola.



Snack Shack Owned and operated by Granville Croom The Snack Shack is located at 115 Ave I in Apalachicola. Specializing in Homemade Breakfast all day. We offer all types of foods, Fried Seafood, Hamburgers, Hotdogs and a host of other items to touch the pallet. Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery. Open: Tuesday - Saturday 7a.m-5p.m Closed: Sunday and Monday... Special Events or Large Parties "no problem"We also offer a variety of homemade deserts. We also have "Daily Specials" .



Coastal Gems Realty Specializing in Waterfront, Coastal Gems Real Estate, Inc opened in 2000 in St. George Island & Carrabelle in 2006 we moved to Crawfordville and then back to Franklin County in 2017 We are open in Sumatra and Eastpoint. Carol Ann Williams background is in Interior Design & Construction drawings She has been in Real Estate for 38 Years. Broker/Owner Carol Ann William has been in the Real Estate business for 38 years, starting out at Bayside Villas on the Ochlockonee River, where she was a draft woman, interior designer and real estate sales associate. She has opened a Branch Office at 335 Hwy 98 in Eastpoint. She is looking forward to growing her business with more associates from this area.



Grocery Gals Personalized grocery shopping and delivery service for the Franklin County, FL area Welcome to the beautiful Forgotten Coast located in the Panhandle of Florida. Imagine arriving at your vacation rental or home and finding it fully stocked with everything you need the moment you walk through the door. Deli items, fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, toiletries, baby products, and more can all be ready and awaiting your arrival. We've got you covered at Grocery Gals, let us do the work and you do the vacation! Owned and operated by Lindsey Shepard & Christy Thompson.

Associate Member

The Sherbal Family Trust



Member News

It's that time again, our fourth giveaway for the year!

ENTER TO WIN A 3- or 4-Night

Royal Caribbean

Cruise for 4! Enjoy a 3- or 4-Night Royal Caribbean cruise for four aboard the Navigator of the Seas! Visit their newly revamped private island, CocoCay, where you can ride down giant waterslides or just hang out on the beach.

Enter to win this dream vacation by January 15th, 2020.

Enter here: http://rcoppock. dreamvacations.com/travel/ cruises/Contest.html?PG=1& SWEEPSTAKE_NAME=3Q05



Visit Capt Peterson's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCTJbJGDRqEzQyh uNzMIeq0w



Chamber News

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Vehicle Tags



In the late 80's or early 90's the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce had vehicle tags made. One of our Board of Directors Andrea Pendelton shared the image of one recently with us so we thought it would be a good idea to recreate this classic with the added touch of the current Chamber logo. They are available at the Chamber office at 17 Ave E in Apalachicola.

late 80's / early 90's

2019 tag





Butts & Clucks Cook-Off Florida State BBQ Championship

Applications now available www.buttsandclucks.com



Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial



The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center

